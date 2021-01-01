Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Celebrate As Agastya Turns Five Months Old; See Pics

Proud parents actress Natasa Stankovic and skipper Hardik Pandya recently celebrated five months since the birth of their baby boy, Agastya. The couple threw a small get together for their son while cutting a beautiful cake. Natasa took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the celebrations where the trio can be seen posing happily for the camera. The picture also gave a glance at the tempting reindeer cake covered with snowflakes icing.

Natasa Stankovic celebrates son's five-month anniversary

All three of them were dressed in matching outfits. While Natasa wore a white top and blue jeans, Hardik was seen in a white hoodie and Agastya in a white shirt and beige pants. As the family cut a Christmas-themed cake, Hardik took the baby in his arms and the little one flashed the biggest smiles. Natasa captioned the post and wrote, “5months Agastya.” On the other hand, Hardik shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote, “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed.”

The couple had welcomed the baby boy Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

The couple often share pictures of their son on social media. Recently, Pandya also uploaded some pictures in which he is seen as Santa Claus, holding Agastya in his arms. The baby is also seen wearing a Santa dress. The caption reads, "My boy’s first Christmas."

