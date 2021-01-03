Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya celebrate one year anniversary, share celebratory pics

It's been already a year since ace skipper Hardik Pandya popped the question to actress Natasa Stankovic in 2019 after which the couple got hitched. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Natasa took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple from the celebrations. In the picture, the Serbian actress looked gorgeous in a satin shirt paired with a pair of blue denim, while Hardik kept it casual in a graphic print shirt and black shorts.

The beautiful decorations along with a rose cake in the picture stole the attention of all the fans. While captioning the post, Natasa wrote, “Happy anniversary my love.” Hardik also shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote, “1st of many anniversaries my love. To a lifetime together."

The post has been liked more than 1.6 million times and several fans and celebrities posted congratulatory messages on it. Celebs like Meherzan Mazda, Yasmin Karachiwala, and even the wife of former India skipper MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulated the couple on the occasion.

One year ago, Pandya had shared the news of his engagement with Natasa through a picture on Instagram in which the couple was enjoying the new year bash on a cruise. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan,” boasted Pandya as Natasa flaunted the diamond ring.

Earlier, the couple celebrated the fifth birthday of their baby boy, Agastya. Pandya posted a picture of himself with Natasa and Agastya standing in front of a Christmas-themed cake that read, “Happy five months Agastya” on Instagram. The couple had welcomed the baby boy Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Natasa and Hardik ringed in their New Year with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share some pictures from his cozy dinner with a few friends at home and joining him was Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, along with some other friends.

