Natasa Stankovic Pays Tribute To Her Father-in-law, Shares Endearing Photos

Actress Natasa Stankovic mourned the loss of her father-in-law Himanshu Pandya and penned down an emotional tribute. She shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram where Himanshu can be seen playing with his grandson Agastya. Himanshu, the father of Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, died last Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Natasa Stankovic pens tribute for father-in-law

The throwback pictures gave a glance at all the good memories that the couple had with Himanshu who can be seen playing with Agastya and enjoying time the little one. Natasa said that she is still unable to process the news of her father-in-law’s sudden demise. She wrote, “Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empties too 😭 already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real rockstar. I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us, and thank you for everything. love you papa".

Read: Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Celebrate One Year Anniversary, Share Celebratory Pics

Read: Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Celebrate As Agastya Turns Five Months Old; See Pics

The news about the demise was confirmed by the Baroda Cricket Association as Krunal Pandya, who was leading the Baroda side in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, left the bio bubble for the tournament to be with his family. Earlier, Hardik Pandya also took to Twitter and wrote an emotional tribute while mourning the huge loss. He posted a couple of endearing pictures with his father where he can be seen kissing on his father’s forehead while the others were some candid shots. The Mumbai all-rounder then recited a poem in memory of his late father.

"My daddy, As I said to you yesterday Your last one ride.. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you, everyday dad Love you always."

Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spend New Year's Eve With Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Read: All-rounder Hardik Pandya Pens A Touching Tribute For His Late Father Himanshu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.