Hardik Pandya Gets Down On His Knee For Natasa Stankovic, Seals It With A Kiss

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic surprised their fans by getting engaged on Wednesday. After the cricketer shared the first pictures and video of his fiancee flaunting her ring, even the actor has shared a video. She shared the moment of the proposal and it is too romantic.

In the video, Hardik goes down on his knees to pop the question. And it was a ‘Yes’ as they sealed it with a kiss. Not just yes, it was ‘forever yes’ for her as her caption suggested.

Watch the video here

Earlier, Hardik had shared pictures of his fiancee flaunting the ring. In a video, a band played a song as the duo's close ones basked in their celebrations. He had captioned the post, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged."

Rumours of Hardik and Natasa being a couple has been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. It had all started with Natasa wishing the all-rounder with a lengthy note on his birthday.

The actor had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

