Virat Kohli Thrilled At Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Engagement; Here's His Wish

An elated Team India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the latter made a surprise announcement about his engagement with Serbian actress and girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya had earlier confirmed his relationship with Natasa on New Year's eve, putting all rumours about his relationship to rest. Pandya shared a video and he made the proposal on a yacht which was decorated with balloons and flowers. There were also some musicians playing romantic songs while the couple sipped on some champagne to celebrate. Natasa looked gorgeous flaunting her rock.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to comment on Hardik Pandya's post and congratulated the duo. Wishing both of them great times ahead, skipper Virat Kohli admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by the all-rounder's sudden announcement. Hardik Pandya's teammates Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav were among the first from the cricketing fraternity to wish Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli congratulates Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic

Team India's explosive all-rounder stunned his fans for the second day in a row after he announced his engagement with girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Hardik, who had on New Year's eve put rumours of his relationship to rest by confirming his status, went a step ahead to announce his engagement with Natasa, leaving the fans thrilled and stunned. Celebrities and cricketers rushed to congratulate the all-rounder, who is yet to make his comeback to the fieeld after sitting out of action for over four months due to an injury.

Hardik Pandya reveals his comeback plans

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.

