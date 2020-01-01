Hardik Pandya Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic, Fans Absolutely Thrilled

Team India's explosive all-rounder stunned his fans for the second day in a row after he announced his engagement with girlfriend and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Hardik, who had on New Year's eve put rumours of his relationship to rest by confirming his status, went a step ahead to announce his engagement with Natasa, leaving the fans thrilled and stunned. Celebrities and cricketers rushed to congratulate the all-rounder, who is yet to make his comeback to the fieeld after sitting out of action for over four months due to an injury.

Pandya shared a video and he made the proposal on a yacht which was decorated with balloons and flowers. There were also some musicians playing romantic songs while the couple sipped on some champagne to celebrate. Natasa looked gorgeous flaunting her rock.

Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Natasa Stankovic

Fans thrilled

Reports of Natasa warming up to Hardik’s family had also surfaced recently. Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik Pandya on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours to get more fire. The actor had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

Hardik Pandya reveals his comeback plans

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.