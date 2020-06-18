Hardik Pandya gets roses for his 'rose' Natasa Stankovic; mom-to-be has sweetest reaction

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic seem to be enjoying their ‘expectant’ phase as they gear up to welcome their first baby. The star couple is head-over-heels in love with each other, and this was evident in their adorable posts on Instagram. The cricketer made it special for the actor recently, by bringing beautiful flowers for the mother-to-be.

Hardik took to his Instagram stories to share the moment when he brought ‘roses for his rose’. The all-rounder posted the snap that was clicked by his ladylove, being all smiles with two bouquets of roses in his hand.

Here’s the post

Natasa was super impressed and also shared the pictures on Instagram. In one of them, she is seen admiring the flowers and in another, the couple was flanked by the flowers, as they looked into each other’s eyes. The Nach Baliye 9 star was bowled by his ‘inswinger’ and wrote in her caption, “You will forever be my always.”

Here’s the post

Hardik and Natasa seemed to be in a romantic mood on Thursday and earlier in the day, the former had shared some adorable pictures and video with Natasa. Be it a selfie in the car, twinning in a mirror selfie or enjoying with their dog, their ‘happiness in life’ received 1.1 million likes in six hours.

The post was also the first that the Team India star shared after announcing he and Natasa were expecting their first child. With a snap of the duo performing ‘marriage’ rituals, there is still no confirmation if they have tied the knot. However, the posts on Thursday definitely justified the caption in that post, that they were ‘thrilled’ about their journey ‘about to get better’.

