Hardik Pandya Showers Love On Natasa Stankovic In Throwback Picture; See Pics

Natasa Stankovic recently shared a throwback picture on her official Instagram handle. In this picture, she is seen gazing at something with a beautiful smile. Natasa’s beau Hardik Pandya dropped red heart emoticon on her picture.

In the picture, Natasa Sastankovic is seen wearing a beige turtle neck top with button detailing on sleeves. She accessorised her look with a watch. Not to miss, her nude makeup and open hair made her look even more gorgeous. She posted the picture with the caption, "Memories, the one thing that can never be taken away from us. Make lots of them! #tb"

In the recent past, Natasa Stankovic shared a picture from her baby shower in which she is posing for the camera alongside Hardik Pandya. In the image, the room is decorated in shades of white and gold - the balloons, the lights and the overall decor. Their three pet dogs made it a picture-perfect frame. Natasa Stankovic looks great wearing a teal green dress standing alongside Hardik Pandya who dons an all-black outfit with a t-shirt, bottoms and moccasins.

Is Hardik Pandya married?

Earlier Hardik Pandya announced that he is all set to welcome his first child with Serbian and Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple took to Instagram and dropped a huge surprise for their fans when they revealed that they were expecting a baby. In the picture shared by Hardik Pandya, Natasa is seen flaunting her adorable baby bump. The Instagram post made fans wonder if Hardik Pandya is married.

Because in the same Instagram post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands. There are a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if media reports are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

