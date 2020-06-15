Shubman Gill Reveals Hardik Pandya's Entertaining Sledge For Him During Domestic Game

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions. Virat Kohli had even gone to the extent of once saying that he wasn’t even 10% of what Shubman Gill is when he was 19.

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill recalls sledging incident when Hardik Pandya sledged him relentlessly

Recently, the talented youngster took a trip down the memory lane and recalled an incident from a Vijay Hazare Trophy match where Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya sledged him. Shubman Gill didn't understand as to why Hardik Pandya was sledging him. The official Instagram handle of Kolkata Knight Riders uploaded a video where Shubman Gill made the revelation.

During the chat, Shubman Gill revealed that it was his first year of the Ranji Trophy season and they were playing a one-day domestic game against Baroda. He added that Hardik Pandya was bowling to him. Shubman Gill further said that Hardik Pandya kept on sledging him and he didn’t know for what reason.

Shubman Gill mentioned that he tried to hit Hardik Pandya on the up and the ball went straight to the fielder. He added that Hardik Pandya kept telling him, ‘Ae chal na maar na! Chal na ye 19 nahi hai ye. Chal na maar na’ (Come on hit me, this is not Under-19 cricket, hit me!)

Hardik Pandya takes a dig at Shubman Gill following Sara Tendulkar's comment

Last year, Shubman Gill posted a picture in which he can be seen standing beside his new car. The KKR batsman was understandably proud of his possession as seen in the post. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar congratulated Gill for the new vehicle, followed by a heart emoji. Gill was quick to reply to Sara Tendulkar's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Hardik Pandya jumped in the conversation to tease Shubman Gill and told the youngster 'Most welcome' from Sara Tendulkar’s end.

