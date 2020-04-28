Sunny Deol, Harbhajan say 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh', Suniel says 'my hand belongs to ASI'

Attacks against doctors, healthcare workers and police officers have become a talking point amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the spirit of these essential service providers can’t be dampened. This was evident with Punjab Police’s ASI Harjeet Singh’s recovery after his hand was chopped off in an attack while trying to prevent lockdown violation.

Celebs hail ASI Harjeet Singh

Not just the police forces, even the celebrities from the film industry came out to express their solidarity with the cop after the attack. Sunny Deol, Harbhajan Singh, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Muntashir, Chandro Tomar, were among those who said ‘Main Bhi Harjeet Singh’ with the hasthtag on Twitter.

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol from Punjab’s Gurdaspur shared a photo of DGP Punjab Police wearing the name badge ‘Harjeet Singh’ on his uniform and wrote that he stood in solidarity with Harjeet Singh and all other corona warriors.

Suniel Shetty wrote that his 'hands belong to ASI Harjeet Singh' and added that every Indian was now his ‘arms and the part of his large heart.’ The actor requested his fans and followers to refrain from attacking the corona warriors.

My arms belong to ASI #HarjeetSingh of Punjab Police who sadly had his hands cut off, while telling people to stay home. But every Indian is now his arms & part of his large heart. Don’t attack policemen, doctors, nurses. Kyunki #MainBhiHarjeetSingh #MainBhiPunjabPolice #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/MurlLPHDn8 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2020

Anil Kapoor saluted the ‘frontline warriors’ and extended support and solidarity to the police force.

Here’s a salute to our front line warriors! You have our full support and we stand in solidarity with you in this war!#MainBhiHarjeetSingh #MainBhiPunjabPolice — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

Harbhajan Singh shot a video to express his solidarity by wearing a sticker of ‘Harjeet Singh’. The cricketer wrote he was proud about the Punjab police for risking their lives to protect the citizens.

Yes I am Harjeet singh I am with you all @PunjabPoliceInd @DGPPunjabPolice thank you for the great work you all are doing to keep everyone safe 🙏🙏#Dilloshukriya #MaiBhiHarjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/URWfiqC1pN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2020

Manoj Muntashir dedicated a verse for the ‘braveheart’ along with a video from the hospital where ASI Harjeet Singh looked positive with his recovery, as he showed his hand after two weeks since the surgery.

'शूरा सो पहचानियो, जो लड़े दीन के हेत..

पुर्ज़ा, पुर्ज़ा कट मरे तबहुँ न छाड़े खेत!'. Happy to share the latest video of @PunjabPoliceInd 's braveheart SI #HarjeetSingh who has almost recovered from a cowardice assault. More power to #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/BTuzcy5XqP — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) April 28, 2020

Chandro Tomar wrote how one’s spirit cannot be chopped off, even if the hands were.

Earlier, Telegana Police had expressed solidarity by wearing the ‘Harjeet Singh’ badge.

ASI Harjeet Singh and two police personnel, on duty to prevent lockdown violation were injured in Patiala when they were attacked by a group of men travelling in a car. They tried to break through the barricades, before attacking the cops. The incident had taken place on April 12.

