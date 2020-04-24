'Doctor Who's' Ultimate 'Avengers Assemble' Moment As Stars Thank Corona Warriors; Watch

Rest of the World

'Doctor Who' star cast recently got together and posted a video of them thanking doctors and medical caregivers who are working on the frontline.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
doctor who

Recently, almost all the stars from BBC's beloved science-fiction show Doctor Who came together and shows their support and respect towards the countless numbers of doctors and medical caregivers working to flatten the curve f the coronavirus pandemic. Stars like David Tennant, Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker, came together and recorded a special message which evidently looked like the 'Avengers Assemble' moment but in the Doctor Who universe. Check it out below-

Also read: 'Doctor Who' actor Sophia Myles’ father passes away due to COVID-19

Doctor Who cast thanks doctors

Actors Peter Davidson, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and Jo Martin also thanked the workers on the frontline. They all pre-recorded a message from their homes and the video was later uploaded on Doctor Who's official social media accounts. Jodie Whittaker, the latest and the first female Doctor Who in the series also made her presence felt in the thank you video. 

Also read: Beyonce celebrates 'true heroes’, donates $6 million to COVID-19 relief funds

Besides this, actor David Tennant also reunited with his co-star Catherine Tate for their long-running gag. This time around, David Tennant played the role of a Scottish teacher who is tired of his student harassing him during an online class session. Check out the funny video below -

Also read: Thor Ragnarok: Take a look at some interesting trivia about the MCU Film

Also read: Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who asks fans to be kind to each other and listen to science

Also read: Man's viral 'Doctor Who' mask intrigues netizens, fans share throwback moments

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories