Virender Sehwag Salutes The 'Corona Warriors' Helping People Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Virender Sehwag came forward and lauded the people who are selflessly coming forward and lending a helping hand to the general public during the need of the hour as India and the world continue their battle against the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

'Gratitude': Virender Sehwag

"Not able to move out from home, cannot go for morning walks, can't visit shopping malls. Is this your difficulty? If this is what you call difficulty then you have not seen what difficulty is. Doctors, nurses, health workers, municipal workers, sanitation workers, police, security guards, shopkeepers- all these people are serving us without caring about their own lives. Everyone among us till our capability can donate money or ration but these warriors have in one way put their lives at stake for all us", said Virender Sehwag in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

"I just have one request to all of you. Kindly treat this delicate situation very carefully and please follow whatever instructions are given by state and central governments properly. If you are safe then India is safe", he added.

Gratitude to all the Corona Warriors who have committed at offering themselves completely for the well being of others.

Please follow the directives from the state and central government sincerely and we shall overcome this soon. #StaySafe #SambhalJaao pic.twitter.com/Jmff7K1rl3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

The impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

