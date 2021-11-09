Harrdy Sandhu Gushes Over Working With Ranveer Singh In Upcoming Kapil Dev Biopic '83'

The film industry is buzzing with excitement as they anticipated the release of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's forthcoming sports biographical drama 83. Scheduled for a Christmas release, the film will serve as a biopic on Kapil Dev who led India to win its first Cricket World Cup title in 1983. Fans are not the only ones excited about the upcoming movie as popular singer Harrdy Sandhu is also set to make his Bollywood debut in this venture.

Known for songs like Kya Baat Ay, Naah, and Backbone, the 35-year-old has already established himself as a celebrated musician in the Punjabi and Hindi music industry. His distinctive style of music of blending Punjabi beats into western music has made him one of the most sought-after singers in the industry. Now venturing into acting, the singer revealed he received major help from the lead actor Ranveer Singh which also inspired him for his career in Bollywood.

Harrdy Sandhu on working with Ranveer Singh in 83

In an interview with ANI, Sandhu opened up about working with Ranveer Singh and also gushed over his work ethic. He said, ''Working with Ranveer was amazing. I had so much to learn from him. He is so hardworking and dedicated and the best thing is if you go and ask him anything about work or acting, he explains it to you and helps you out. He is a super entertaining and a fun person to work with''.

The singer also revealed that Ranveer Singh called the upcoming film 'the best sports film' as he stated, ''I'm very glad the film is finally close to releasing. We had been waiting for a long time, two years have gone by. I am too excited. I had a word with Ranveer the other day and he has seen the film and he told me that it came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now, he said. It's releasing on December 24, so I hope for the best''.

The upcoming biographical sports drama titled 83, based on former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev and directed by Kabir Khan will be released on December 24 this year. Along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Harrdy Sandhu, the film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, and more.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@harrdysandhu