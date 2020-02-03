Harry Potter: When Daniel Radcliffe Cast A Spell On Us With His Performance

Harry Potter is one of the most insanely followed film series in Hollywood. The series accounts for a total of eight movies. The lead role of Harry Potter was played by Daniel Radcliffe, who was well-received by the audience for his portrayal. The actor gained much recognition after the series and is still well-known for the same. Here are some of the best scenes of Daniel Radcliffe from the Harry Potter movies.

Encounter with a chatty boa constrictor

This scene is from the first-ever installment of the Harry Potter franchise — Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. In this scene, Harry Potter along with his uncle's family goes to the zoo and interacts with a snake. Harry is surprised when the snake responds. However, they are interrupted by his cousin. The snake then magically escapes and greets Harry with a 'thank you'.

The sorting ceremony

This scene is again from the first film of the Harry Potter series. This is the first time that Harry Potter enters Hogwarts. During the sorting ceremony, the Sorting Hat finds a house for the new students. While the Sorting Hat wants him to be a part of Slytherin, it puts Harry in Gryffindor following his plea.

Casting his first Patronus Charm

After practicing magic several times, Harry finally succeeds in casting one of the most difficult spells in this scene, that is the Patronus Charm — Expecto Patronum. This scene is from the movie Harry Potter and the Prisoners of Azkaban. Harry Potter casts this spell to save the life of Sirius Black who was attacked by the dementors.

Snape's revelation

In all the seven installments of Harry Potter, Snape is believed to be working for Voldemort. However, in the last installment, the big revelation was made and the audience gets to know that Snape was on Harry Potter's side. Check out this scene is from the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part-2.

Hunt for a Horcrux with Dumbledore

Harry Potter and Dumbledore go to a remote cave to find a locket that Voldemort turned into his third Horcrux. This scene is from the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Dumbledore and Harry Potter face a lot of deathly obstacles to finally lay hands on the Horcrux.

Image Courtesy: Screengrabs from YouTube

