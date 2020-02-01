Love Harry Potter? Hop On Your Broomsticks & Head To These Places To Experience The Magic

In 1997, J.K. Rowling first gave everyone a window into her incredible imagination with the magical world of Harry Potter. Fans, young and old wanted nothing more than to crawl inside the books and live in this world. Twenty years later, the books may have come to an end, but the magic lives on. However, being a part of the world is now a reality.

For those looking to experience it all in real life, pack your cloak and wand and get ready to explore the best Harry Potter real-life experiences from around the world. Here's a list of places that offer you a tour of the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, USA

No, bustling through the fireplace is not necessary to reach Diagon Alley. All you need is an entrance ticket to awaken your inner wizard. Go on thrilling rides, choose your perfect wand at Ollivander’s and explore Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes. This will surely be an unforgettable experience for die-hard fans. This is the place where every last detail of Harry Potter comes to life. Those on the west coast can check out the Wizarding World in Hollywood.

Warner Brothers Studio Tour, London, England

This is where all the magic happened. The Warner Brothers studio runs a wildly popular tour on the making of Harry Potter. You can step into the gorgeous Great Hall, check out Diagon Alley, and peek at Privet Drive. You can also walk through the Forbidden Forest and snap photos with magical creatures. The sets are beautiful and enormous, they will make you live the Harry Potter moment. The studio has the famous props and costumes from the movies, and hosts cool seasonal events like Hogwarts in the Snow, where the Great Hall is transformed into a winter wonderland like it was for the Yule Ball.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct, Glenfinnan, Scotland:

To complete your Harry Potter fantasy, you have to ride the Hogwarts Express and you can do that in Scotland. The Jacobite Steam Train was the inspiration for the train, and it was painted red for the movies. It goes on a 135-km round trip across the country. You will also come across the Glenfinnan Viaduct, the bridge that Harry and Ron flew over in the Ford Anglia. The service runs through summer (May to October), so keep that in mind when you are planning your trip.

Image Courtesy: Canva Philipart/ Canva Lars Nissen Photoart