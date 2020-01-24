Harry Potter Quotes And References In Pop Culture That You Did Not Know About

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series' screen adaptation has gone on to become a cult franchise. These films have given many memorable quotes and moments which have become so common around the world that people do not even realise they are using Harry Potter quotes. Here are a few common Harry Potter references used in television series and other films that viewers did not know about:

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black is touted to have lots of Harry Potter quotes and references which most viewers have missed. In fact, the books play a big role in the show as the prisoners inside Litchfield prison are almost always seen pouring over the pages of Harry Potter. The character of Taystee constantly uses Harry Potter quotes or makes references to Harry Potter films. At one point, she tells Piper that she is a “cold-stone Slytherin”. In Orange Is the New Black, the prisoners even have a discussion on which Hogwarts house everyone should be in.

Doctor Who

This television series also makes use of Harry Potter quotes and references. In fact, an interesting thing is that David Tennant uttering all the Harry Potter references play an important part in the Harry Potter films themselves. He appears first in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in the role of Bartemous Crouch Junior.

Devil Wears Prada

This movie, which apparently should not have anything to do with books, has Harry Potter play an important role in it. Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly asks Anne Hathaway’s Andy to get a copy of the new Harry Potter book which has not even been released yet. Despite being an impossible task, Andy manages to carry it out with the help of a friend, impressing Miranda. Since then, the “dragon lady” trusts Andy with all her jobs and even offers to take her to the Paris Fashion Week.

