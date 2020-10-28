Harshvardhan Rane Talks About Acceptance In Bollywood And More Ahead Of 'Taish' Release

Harshvardhan Rane, an emerging actor in the Bollywood industry, has been part of movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, Anaamika, Fidaa, and more and has proved his versatility without a doubt. With his upcoming action thriller drama, Taish’s release date nearing, the actor has been in the limelight and making the headlines very often. Recently, while talking about Taish, Harshvardhan Rane revealed that people in Bollywood fail to notice what someone is capable of when they are unfamiliar with you. Read further ahead about what the actor has to say about his upcoming movie and the world of Bollywood.

Harshvardhan Rane on acceptance in Bollywood

Recently, in an interview with The Hindu, Harshvardhan Rane opened up about his upcoming movie and how the Hindi movie industry perceives outsiders. The actor said that people in the movie industry don’t know him, and that is why they look through him and don’t even notice him. It is not that he doesn’t want to deliver or cannot work on himself, but it is just that there is no familiarity with him in the industry. Harshvardhan Rane's roles in Bollywood have often been acknowledged, praised, and even received critical acclamation at times.

About Taish

Taish is an upcoming revenge thriller by Bejoy Nambiar, who is credited for his acclaimed crime thriller Shaitan in 2011 and 2016's Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir. The project will release as a feature film as well as a 6-part series. The movie-cum-series will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 29, 2020.

Taish's ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Aditya Rai; Kriti Kharbanda as Parineeti; Jim Sarbh as Rohan; Harshvardhan Rane as Yash; Ankur Rathee as Krish "K" Bharadwaj; Zoa Morani as Mahi; Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanvi; Neha Sharma as Maneet; Aditya Pancholi as Vinod; and Amrita Puri as Anjali. The movie was shot entirely in London. The movie's cinematography is done by Harashvir Oberoi and edited by Priyank Prem Kumar. The project will be bankrolled by Bejoy Nambiar along with Nishant Pitti and Shivanshu Pandey under the banners EaseMyTrip, Getaway Pictures Presentation, and A Crayon Films Production.

