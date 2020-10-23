Aatma Ka Ghar 2 Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Harshvardhan Rane, Poorna, And More

Aatma Ka Ghar 2 is an interesting horror, thriller film. The film revolves around the spirit of Captain Raju who stalks Mohini to the end of this continuation of the first chapter. The second part of the film takes up exactly the same shot from where the first part concluded. The film released on April 3, 2015, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences. The film is originally a Telugu film titled Avunu which was then dubbed in Hindi. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and thrilling twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Aatma ka Ghar 2's cast below:

Aatma ka Ghar 2 cast

Harshvardhan Rane as Harsha

In the film, Harshvardhan Rane essays the role of Harsha. Harsha is married Mohini (Poorna) and they later get married and move into a new community where he goes on to buy a house that is haunted. In the film, the actor is shown as a sweet and kind-hearted man who loves his wife very much and can go to any extent to protect her. In the second part of the film, Harsha, along with his colleagues, works in a lab and supports paranormal experiments by a doctor that demonstrate how the spirit escapes the body and where it goes.

Poorna as Mohini

In the movie, Poorna essays the role of Mohini, wife of Harsha. Unknown to Mohini, the spirit living in their house follows her all over and takes joy in watching her change her clothes and take showers. In the film, Mohini is shown as a kind and innocent person, but will soon change her personality if she has to protect herself and her family.

Ravi Babu as Captain Raju

In the film, Ravi Babu essays the role of Captain Raju, the ghost in the movie. Unknown to the occupants of the house, there lived a voyeuristic spirit, and the spirit was fascinated by Mohini. Unknown to Mohini, the spirit follows her all over and takes joy in seeing her.

Supporting cast of Aatma ka Ghar 2

Nikita Thukral as Harsha's neighbour

Chakravarthi as Harsha's neighbour

Sanjjanaa as Sanjana

Chalapati Rao as Harsha's father

