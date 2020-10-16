'Taish' Trailer Out: Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat On A Bloody Revenge Trail | WATCH

Makers of the much-awaited film Taish starring an ensemble star cast including Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Smarta, Harshvardhan Rane recently treated fans with the trailer of their upcoming film Taish. The gripping trailer of the revenge drama showcases high octane action sequences which is sure to impress fans and keep them glued to their seats throughout.

Taish trailer gives an account of the revenge drama

The trailer of Taish begins with character introductions of the entire star cast including Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others. It shows two contrasting families from London - one which plans a lavish countryside wedding and the other with goons and professional killers, who attend. The two families collide when a past secret connecting them gets highlighted at the wedding. It starts with a lot of violence in the beginning and leads to a blood trail at the wedding.

Read: Jim Sarbh Shares BTS Pics From 'Taish' Sets To Announce Zee5 Original's Trailer Release

Read: Harshvardhan Rane Shares A Bare Body Still From His Upcoming Movie 'Taish'

The interesting trailer shows, actor Harshvardhan Rane portraying a fierce character of a hot-headed hitman while the Fukrey actor while Pulkit Samrat’s character is rowdy and rusty as he runs after Harshvardhan to seek revenge. Jim Sarbh's portrayal of a subtle personality with a dark past will leave the fans to put on their thinking caps. Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Abhimanyu Singh also make impactful appearances in the Taish trailer. Pulkit Samrat shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “TAISH TRAILER OUT NOW directed by Bejoy Nambiar.” Pulkit’s ladylove Kriti Kharbanda was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “I’m so so so proud of u!

Earlier, the director Bejoy Nambiar spoke to news agency PTI and described the film as a labour of hard work and dedication. He said, “It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work.” The power-packed trailer of the film just signifies the amount of drama and spectacular acting skills by each character.

A couple of days ago, the makers of Taish had released the teaser of the upcoming revenge drama, to hike the excitement among fans regarding the trailer release of the film & series. The teaser garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube itself and was successful at creating a buzz around the film on social media.

Read: Pulkit Samrat Announces Wrap Up Of 'Taish', Shares Pictures From Celebrations

Read: Harshvardhan Rane Shares His Look From 'Taish'; Fans Express Their Excitement

(Image credit: Pulkit Samrat/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.