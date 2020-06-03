Harshvardhan Rane Wishes To Have Superpowers To Help Migrant Workers During Lockdown

Harshvardhan Rane is concerned about the migrant workers who are on the roads and are walking miles to reach their homes. The actor recently shared his concerns regarding the matter in an interview with an entertainment portal. The Indian Railways recently began its operations in some states to ensure that the migrants reach their villages safely. Take a look at what else Harshvardhan Rane had to say about the crisis in India.

Harshvardhan Rane shares his thoughts on the condition of migrants

The actor said in the interview that the Indian Railways should have begun its operations much before to prevent the migrant crisis in India. He furthermore said that he feels low and helpless looking at their condition. Harshvardhan Rane said that his smile gets wiped off his face when he watches news related to the migrant workers. He also mentioned that some people are sitting comfortably at home and have food and shelter but the migrant workers are struggling to get food and even water.

He added that all they want is to get home safely and it is sad to see such people suffer. Harshvardhan Rane also stated that if anyone wants to offer help to them, it is tough to reach out to them. He wished he had some superpower to help them. The actor also appreciated the measures taken by the country. He said that imposing lockdown at the right time has saved many lives and the police department is also doing a great job.

Harshvardhan Rane is becoming a better version of himself

The actor is also seen keeping himself occupied during the lockdown. He is working on his mental and physical health. He mentioned that he has become "a better version" of himself. Moreover, he added that the lockdown has been like a software update for him. Harshvardhan Rane said that the lockdown is a good time where people can work on themselves. The actor is currently focusing on mind, body and knowledge which are the three main areas of improvement, as identified by him. He has started running 10 kms for the first time and he does it daily in the parking space of his building. The actor has also enrolled himself for an online course in human evolution and reading books to understand what inspires people and their journey from being nowhere to somewhere.

