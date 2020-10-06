Has Simi Garewal Changed Her Views On Kangana Ranaut? Veteran Says, 'I'm Disgusted'

Simi Garewal, who in July applauded Kangana Ranaut for breaking her silence over her experience with nepotism in the film industry, seems to have changed her views about the 'Queen' actor. Garewal's latest tweet in response to a user suggests that there is a change in stance about Kangana's fight in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Tuesday, Simi wrote that action should be taken against those who 'milked, spread fake news & exploited #SSR death for selfish gains'. To this, a user replied and wrote, "I‘m sorry mam but I remember even you falling prey to the propaganda and believing that SSR was murdered. Plus your constant appreciation for a bigoted individual like Kangana who only milked his death for personal vendetta."

And Garewal in response said, "Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I’m disgusted!! They’ve been feasting on Sushant’s death!!" [sic]

Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!! 🤬 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 6, 2020

When Simi Garewal lauded Kangana in July

After Kangana Ranaut's explosive revelations about the undesirable aspects of the world of Hindi cinema in conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, veteran Simi Garewal broke silence over her experience with nepotism. Simi revealed a shocking fact that she was a victim of Bollywood's alleged 'mafia hangover' and said that "a powerful person viciously tried to destroy her career". The Karz actor lauded Kangana's bravado in standing up against the unfair practices of the film industry and tweeted that she stayed silent as she wasn't brave enough to speak against the alleged "powerful" person.

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. 👏👏Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... 😥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..

I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

What Simi Garewal has also appeared to change her stance on is on her backing to the movement for justice for Sushant, as the homicide angle in his case is stronger than ever, with the latest sensational twist emerging on Tuesday wherein the CBI is set to summon an eyewitness who saw Rhea and Sushant meeting on June 13, while she has maintained she'd last had contact with him on June 8. Sushant had been found dead on June 14.

