Sushant Case: Simi Garewal Lauds SC Nod For CBI Inquiry, Cites Power Of Collective Voices

Simi Garewal who has been raising her voice against the foul play behind the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said that 'there is a light at the end of the gruesome tunnel'. Her reaction came after the Supreme court pronounced its verdict giving a nod for the investigation in Sushant's case to be conducted by CBI. The 'Karz' actor congratulated all those who strove for the Justice battle.

'You can change the world'

Emphasizing on the power of collective voices, Garewal took to twitter and said "Congratulations to all who strove for #JusticeforSushantSingRajput. Remember there is nothing as powerful as your collective voices & hopes. You can change the world. Suddenly there is a light at the end of this gruesome tunnel."

Congratulations to all who strove for #JusticeforSushantSingRajput. Remember there is nothing as powerful as your collective voices & hopes. You can change the world. Suddenly there is a light at the end of this gruesome tunnel..🙏 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 19, 2020

READ | Jiah Khan’s mother thanks judiciary as Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant case

Garewal on Sushant Singh Rajput case

A few days back, Garewal had penned a strong statement on the case. The veteran actor claimed that she is realising each day that the ‘conspiracy and connivance to murder’ SSR was ‘bigger than we thought.’ The Karz star asked why they targetted Sushant and drawing the title of the book/title, questioned the ‘silence of the lambs’, an alleged dig at the big names of Bollywood, and termed it ‘deafening.’ She warned the alleged perpetrators that the 'world was watching them' and praised Republic TV and the fans for not allowing the truth to be 'buried.' Garewal had also maintained a CBI enquiry was essential for the truth to come out.

I realize each day the conspiracy & connivance to murder #SSR is bigger than we thought. But why him?? The 'silence of the lambs' is deafening. If not for @republic & janta it wud have been buried by now. #CBIEnquiryForSSR is CRUCIAL. The world is watching.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 16, 2020

READ | 'On our way to justice': Ankita Lokhande reassured as SC allows CBI probe for Sushant

Furthermore, she had not minced her words in claiming that SSR was ‘strangled’, highlighting his wounds, the ‘struggle’ he might have put and his father’s ‘desperate pleas. She termed it a ‘long-planned evil conspiracy’. Be it giving thumbs up to a doctor’s claims about 'stun gun marks and electrical burn wounds' on his neck or seeing parallels in Kangana Ranaut’s allegations of ‘bullying’ after her interview with Republic TV, Simi Garewal has taken a strong stand in the case.

#SSR 's father's desperate pleas..the wounds on SSR. 😢 💔 He was so fit..it would have taken 4 men.. & what a struggle he must have put up b4 they strangled him. Such a long planned evil conspiracy!! How will we get #JusticeForSushant?🙏😭 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) August 11, 2020

READ | Sushant's family creates 'United for Justice' Twitter page for late actor after win in SC

Supreme Court verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict said that the apex court is ordering a CBI probe and added that the FIR by Bihar Police is valid. "It is court-ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra govt must comply and assist," the top court said.

It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed.

READ | Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi says 'truth is mighty' as SC gives nod to CBI inquiry

'There is light at the end of gruesome tunnel'says Garewal on SC verdict in Sushant's case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.