Have Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding Preparations Begun? Here's Why That's Possible

Since the time Alia Bhatt accepted the award for Best Actress in 2019, where she openly said that she loves Ranbir, till today, fans have been waiting for the couple to get married. With Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, fans believe that the next couple in line will be RanAlia. According to BollywoodLife, there have been speculations that the preparation of Alia Bhatt's wedding has begun. Now there are hints that the family is preparing for the wedding. Check it out.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding preparation

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted coming out of Manish Malhotra' store. Manish Malhotra is known to design wedding dresses for the B-Town couple. Does this mean that the mother-daughter duo was finalising the dress for RanAlia's wedding? Check out the video that was posted two days ago.

After this video, there was another hint after Rajendra Singh aka Masterji took to his Instagram story to post a picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Masterji is known to choreograph various dances for Bollywood weddings. The picture dates back to last year and was clicked at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Check it out.

(Image credit: Rajendra Singh's Instagram story)

Earlier in 2020, a video of Neetu Kapoor and Masterji dancing went viral. In the video, the duo is seen practising on one of Ranbir Kapoor's songs, 'Ghagra' from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This only adds up to the speculation of the wedding. Check out the video.

There has been no announcement from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt regarding this matter. The family hasn't commented on the wedding as well. Till then this will only remain speculations and rumours for the RanAlia fans.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released yesterday. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queen of Mumbai. Alia is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Telugu film RRR.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor in the film Shamshera. He is also working on Luv Ranjan's film which will also feature Shraddha Kapoor. He will then shoot for his upcoming film Animal.

