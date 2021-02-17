Ranbir Kapoor's Bodyguard Escorts Alia Bhatt As She Visits Mumbai Eye Clinic

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday was spotted outside an eye clinic. The Dear Zindagi actor was escorted by beau Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard. Dressed in an oversized tie-dye top and shorts, Alia was spotted with a face mask and walked straight to her car as the paparazzi continued to click pictures of her.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on Tuesday, February 16 at the construction site of their new home in Pali Hill, Bandra. The couple was spotted arriving at the new property that they might movie into once the construction is done. Alia and Ranbir were joined by Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor.

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure Brahmastra and Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the set. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is billed as a three-film series and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.

"& that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you. with the end of filming so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER.. ," Alia wrote.

The long in the making project also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

