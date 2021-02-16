Ranbir Kapoor And Alia To Move Into A Brand New House? Duo Snapped At A Construction Site

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted on Tuesday, February 16 at the construction site of their new home in Pali Hill, Bandra. The couple was spotted arriving at the new property that they might movie into once the construction is done. Alia and Ranbir were joined by Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir Moving In Together

In the pictures clicked on February 16, Alia is seen in a loose white tee which she had teamed up with denim and stylish sneakers sporting the casual look effortlessly. Not only Alia but even Ranbir was dressed casually in a blue and black checkered paired with a white tee and denim.

While Ranbir has been frequently spotted visiting the site, personally overseeing the development of the new Krishna Raj bungalow, today, netizens were surprised seeing Alia Bhatt at the site. Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor also joined the couple by arriving at the construction site a little while later. Check out Alia and Ranbir's pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Marriage

In a candid chat with film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his personal life and the rumours and news surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to mark that goal very soon in my life," the Sanju star added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia in Brahmastra

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherjee's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra.' Earlier today, South superstar Nagarjuna announced that he has wrapped up his portions for 'Brahmastra' with co-actors Ranbir and Alia, and director Ayan Mukerji. The took to his Twitter space to write "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra".

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021



'Brahmastra' also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the cast and is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The movie was slated to release in December last year but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The date of Brahmastra's release is not announced yet.

