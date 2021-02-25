SS Rajamouli Praises Alia Bhatt In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Calls Her Avatar 'impressive'

Actress Alia Bhatt’s extraordinary performance as a brothel owner in the teaser of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi garnered her rave views from industry stalwarts. Alia who will feature in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR received some words of appreciation from the director. Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared the teaser along with a heartfelt note for the actress.

SS Rajamouli praises Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

Praising her phenomenal and gripping acting in the teaser, SS Rajamouli wrote, “Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to seeing #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.” Alia who was overwhelmed after kind words from the ace filmmaker quickly responded to the praises and wrote, “Sir!!!! Thank you so much your words mean soo much!!” Apart from SS Rajamouli, the 2 States actress was also hailed by her RRR co-actor Ram Charan. The Acharya actor also shared the teaser along with a note that read, “Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08 Looking forward to the film.”

Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:)

Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen.https://t.co/Pap5v5pWod — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 24, 2021

Sir!!!! Thank you so much your words mean soo much!! ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/hfO2Fl6Sbg — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2021

In response to the words of encouragement, Alia wrote, “Thank you so much!!!!” with folded hands. The teaser of the film was released on the joyous occasion of Sanjay Leela’s Bhansali’s 58th birthday. Apart from the stars mentioned above, other eminent stars from the fraternity like Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir!

Great screen presence @aliaa08

Looking forward to the film. https://t.co/NBJMTu9dJI #GagubaiKathiawadiTeaser — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 24, 2021

Thank you so much!!!! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/FuRzTAevdP — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2021

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s famous book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The teaser of the film begins with a voice-over narrating an anecdote of how Kamapthipura never has a moonless night because ‘Gangu’ lives here. Soon the scene changes and we see Alia Bhatt dressed in a white sari essaying the role of Katmathipura’s Gangu, now known as Gangubai Kathiwadi. The moonless night anecdote complements Alia's glimpse in white. She greets the crowd and turns around with the start of some majestic background music. Like any other Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the majestic beauty of the sets and background score sets the tone of this teaser. The actress is seen portraying several shades of the brothel queen who reigns Kamathipura.

