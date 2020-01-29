'He Looks Like Salman Khan From Tere Naam', Says Ekta Kapoor About Her Son

Ekta Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in the television industry. The producer was recently awarded Padma Shri. Ekta was blessed with a son last year through surrogacy and she recently revealed the first picture of him. She shared a picture of him when they stepped out to attend her little one's grand birthday bash which she organised for her friends and family.

Ekta Kapoor's quirky caption for son's picture

In the picture, she is seen holding her son while she poses for a picture with a cute facial expression. The most interesting thing about the picture was the caption. Ekta Kapoor compared her son’s look to the look of Salman Khan from the movie Tere Naam.

Ekta's son, Ravie's hairstyle resembled that of Salman’s from the movie Tere Naam. Ekta wore a beautiful blue floral top paired with denim. Her son was dressed in an adorable outfit that comprised of a white shirt and grey checkered pants. Ekta Kapoor on the occasion of Ravie's ‘first’ birthday, January 26, 2020, posted an adorable video on her social media. The video has several visuals of Ravie with friends and family.

A day before Ravie’s birthday, Tushar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor kept a party for his cousin brother, as mentioned by Ekta Kapoor in her tweet. She uploaded a video in which Ekta was seen cutting a cake with Vikas Gupta, while Jeetendra was holding Ravie. There were many people who arrived at the party including Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia along with their sons. Esha Deol with elder daughter Radhya, Pragya Kapoor with her son, Ayush Sharma with his son and Surveen Chawla also attended the bash. Check out the video.

Image Courtesy: Ekta Ravi Kapoor Instagram, Screengrab from YouTube

