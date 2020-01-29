Salman Khan's Evergreen Films To Watch During Family Get-togethers

Over the years, Salman Khan has earned credibility and massive fandom. He has given many blockbusters and hits. Though the previous projects of Salman Khan didn't perform well at the box-office, he has delivered many evergreen films in the 80s' and 90s. These films not only kept the audience entertained and engaged but also made a special place in the hearts of the audience. A few of his movies are considered are must-watch with family. Here is a list of Salman Khan's films that are perfect for an evening, you are planning to spend with family.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have collaborated for many projects. Sooraj Barjatya's films played a key role in establishing Salman Khan as a chocolaty boy in the early days of his career. Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989, was an instant hit. Actor Bhagyashree also marked her debut opposite Salman. Their chemistry received immense love from the audience.

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

Another successful project of the director-actor duo hit the theatres in 1994. The rom-com, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, was the first Bollywood film to gross over ₹100 crores at the box-office. the film narrates a simple yet engaging love story of Prem and Nisha. Though a few emotional scenes in the second half of the film might leave the viewer teary-eyed, the film balances every essence of family emotions. The star cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, and Renuka Sahane among others.

Karan Arjun

The Salman and Shah Rukh Khan starrer is still fresh in the memory lane of many of their fans. The film, which chronicles the tale of a mother's revenge released in 1995. It is also the one and only film till now which stars both the Khans in the lead. It is also believed that the Rakesh Roshan directorial also introduced the concept of reincarnating in films.

Andaaz Apna Apna

Salman shared the screen space with his friend Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 release. The film also features Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Whereas, the supporting cast includes actors like Shakti Kapoor, Shehzad Khan and late actor Viju Khote. Reportedly, the rom-com was a debacle at the box-office, later it became a cult classic film.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

It will be unfair if Hum Saath Saath Hain will not be listed in must-watch family Bollywood films. The 1999 film, directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, talks about family values and traditions. Apart from Salman Khan, the multi starrer has Mohnish Behl, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Karishma Kapoor essaying the lead. It unfolds the ups and downs and how as a family they get each-others' back during a hard time.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

