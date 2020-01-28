Angry Salman Khan Snatching Phone From Selfie-seeking Fan Triggers Mega Debate

Salman Khan was in no mood to entertain fans at the airport his latest video suggests! Spotted making his way out of the Goa Airport along with his bodyguards, the actor can be seen losing his calm while a fan tried to photograph him without his permission. In a video, the actor was seen snatching the man's phone and walking away with it in a sour mood. When the fan then tries to pursue the actor, he is shot back at by one of the bodyguards walking behind.

The man was later identified as a ground staff working for an airline, reported PTI. "No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport. When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.

Fans divided over the incident

However, the act did not go down with several social media users which then triggered a massive debate on the Internet. While a few argued that the actor has a 'right to privacy', a few found his 'attitude' rather alarming as they did not expect it from him. Take a look at the comments below-

Angry Salman Khan Snatches Phone of Fan Who Tries to Click Selfie With Him at Goa Airport - Viral Photo. I agree permission has to be taken first @BeingSalmanKhan — Agnelo Ferns (@agnelo_ferns) January 28, 2020



However, this is not the first time an incident as such has taken place. A few months back a complaint was filed against Salman Khan at Mumbai’s DN Nagar police station by a man who has been identified as Ashok Shyamlal Pandey alleging that the actor had snatched his phone away from him. According to reports, Salman had been cycling to the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri accompanied by his bodyguards. Ashok began filming Salman from a vehicle nearby, which irked the actor. The matter is still being investigated.

