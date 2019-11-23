Bollywood Legend Helen's Connection With Superstar Salman Khan

Helen Anne Richardson Khan, popularly known as Helen, is an actor and dancer who is known for her contribution to Hindi cinema. She has featured in over 700 movies and is one of the most popular dancers of her time. Helen was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in the year 2009 and she has also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 1998. Some of her notable work includes Woh Kaun Thi? Talaash, Bikhre Moti, Bombay Talkies, Parwana, Intaquam, and many more.

Helen got her big break in the year 1958 when she performed the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in the movie Howrah Bridge. She was considered by fans to be one of the phenomenal actors that India has had. She has also been the inspiration for four movies and a book. Here is everything about her connection with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Helen’s relation with Salman Khan

After being married for 16 years, Helen reportedly divorced her first husband due to financial issues. Her apartment was allegedly sealed because she was unable to pay the rent. After approximately five years of her divorce, Helen met Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan while they were working on a film together. Salim Khan and Helen got married in the year 1981. However, there was a twist to their story. Salim Khan was already married to Sushila Charak, who has three sons with him, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan. At first, Sushila Charak reportedly did not accept Helen as their part of the family. However, after a few years both the families reportedly became more open and started living together harmoniously.

