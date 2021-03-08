Hema Malini Opens Up On ‘Men For Women’ Initiative On International Women's Day

Hema Malini took to Instagram to share her message on International Women’s Day one day before the day of the celebration on March 7, 2021. Her message came as part of the campaign that was initiated by the National Commission for Women which is ‘Men for Women’. Speaking on the topic which Hema Malini found very ‘interesting’, the actor recalled the roles the various men in her life have played to get her to where she is. “Men have an equally significant role in promoting women empowerment. They can play an important role in reclaiming responsibility at home, the community, and the workplace and become pillars of strength, support and motivation to women in their lives.”, a part of Hema Malini’s caption read.

Also read: Hema Malini Graces 'Indian Idol 12', Recalls How Father Objected To Her Meeting Dharmendra

Hema Malini's thoughts on International Women's Day

She started her message by introducing herself and thanking the National Commission for women, “I congratulate the National Commission for Women for selecting such an interesting theme. On this International Women’s Day, many eminent men will be sharing their thoughts on women, but I would like to share my thoughts on what I think of the men in my life. As we all know women have come a long way in emerging as equals in society. An ideal woman is a symbol of strength, passion and grace. She is the peacemaker and creator of harmony wherever she goes.” Hema Malini further went on to enumerate the ways in which women have progressed and come to the forefront in various fields.

Also read: International Women's Day: 10 Women Centric Web Shows To Watch

She then went on to speak about the men in her life and how they have supported her, “My father as a husband took care and supported his very young wife. My wife was hardly 13 when she got married and they both shifted to Delhi from a remote village in India. He groomed her, nurtured her, educated her and also taught her how to cook". She further continued, "Seeing her artistic talent he nurtured and supported that too. My father came from an Orthodox Vaishnava family, when my mother wanted to train me in Bharatnatyam he did not like the idea but when he found me dancing to all those shlokas pf Lord Vishnu, he changed his mind and supported my dance till his last breath.”

Also read: International Women's Day: Free E-rickshaw Service For Women At Two Metro Stations In Ghaziabad

After this, she spoke about her brothers and how they had helped her to grow and become the person she is today after her parents’ death. She said that they always helped her and motivated her to get better in everything that she did. She concluded by speaking about her husband, Dharmendra.

She penned that he was her pillar of strength and had supported her in every phase of her life. He had given her space and freedom to do as she pleased and helped her grow into the best version of herself. She asked her followers to support the initiative taken by the Commission for women, “National Commission for Women's Men for Women’ initiative is a solidarity campaign to achieve equality by encouraging men to partake as agents of change and take action against negative stereotypes and behaviours. Women do their part in ensuring #genderequality everyday and #MenforWomen aims to make men an equal partner in this everyday movement!! Let’s wholeheartedly support this initiative and actualise it in our actions and deeds!, she wrote as she wrapped up her caption.

Also read: International Women's Day 2021: Best Wishes In English To All Wonder Women Around You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.