Hema Malini Graces 'Indian Idol 12', Recalls How Father Objected To Her Meeting Dharmendra

Dream girl Hema Malini will grace the stage of singing reality television show Indian Idol 12 this weekend. To celebrate her arrival, all the contests have put up stunning performances on the veteran actor’s songs. Performer Anjali Gaikwad will deliver her rendition of Aye Dil E Naadaan along with Jhoote Naina Bole. Watching her sing the melodious track made Hema Malini travel down the memory lane.

ALSO READ| Hema Malini To Appear On The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 12 This Weekend

The Sholay star went on to share an interesting story recollecting the time when she was dating co-star Dharmendra. When the lovebirds were filming a song together, however, Hema Malini’s father especially accompanied her for the shoot, so that she could not spend time with Dharmendra alone. Hema Malini while sharing the incident said,

"Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs my father accompanied me as he was worried that me and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friend. I remember this when we used to travel in a car my father used to immediately sit next to me but even Dharam ji was no less he used to sit at the next seat," she said.

ALSO READ| 'Indian Idol 12': Dharmendra Shares An Anecdote About His First Pay Cheque

Indian Idol 12 has witnessed several prominent stars gracing the show before. Recently, veteran lyricist Santosh Anand made an appearance on the show and the episode also guest-starred yesteryear music composer Pyarelal. Miss India runner-up Manya Singh also met the contestants of the show to share her inspiring journey. A love special episode to celebrate Valentine’s Day was also conducted. The episode welcomed Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta Agarwal, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh and Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Komal Reshammiya.

ALSO READ| 'Indian Idol 12' To Welcome Legendary Yesteryear Superstars Dharmendra And Asha Parekh

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol format that airs on Sony Entertainment Television since 2001. Indian Idol season 12 premiered from November 28, 2020, onwards. After the hectic audition process, the judges of the show selected the top 15 contestants who now give tough competition to each other in order to life the season’s trophy. Each week sees the arrival of new guests and viewers cannot wait to watch Hema Malini gracing the show. Stay tuned for further updates about Indian Idol 12.

ALSO READ| Saumya Tandon Shares Old Still Of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain'; Says 'My Hema Malini Tribute'

(With PR Inputs)

(Promo Image Source: Still from Indian Idol 12 promo)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.