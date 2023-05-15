Hema Malini Shares A Rare Photo With Mother Jaya, Calls Her 'my Everything'

Hema Malini took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her mother Jaya Lakshmi Chakravarti. Along with the picture, she penned a sweet note and thanked her mother for her success. In the photo, the Dream Girl actress was seen hugging her mother from behind with a bright smile on her face.

While Hema Malini was seen donning a kurta, her mother Jaya was seen in a printed saree paired with a handbag. The picture was clicked in a picturesque setting near the mountains. The actress also shared a post and "Happy Mothers Day to the greatest mom I could ever have asked for" was written on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day! My dearest Mom, my everything, the reason for my being where I am, the impetus behind my success, the inspiration still guiding me. Miss you Mom. Wishing all mothers of the world a Very Happy Mother’s Day."

Soon after she made the post, her daughter Esha Deol dropped a heart in the comments section. Celina Jaitly commented, "Happy Mother’s Day Biyara Mommy and Biyara. My heartfelt respects to departed Auntys soul, love n hugs always" with blue hearts. "This pic is from the movie shooting of PARAYA DHAN" commented a fan. Check the post below.

About Hema Malini

Hema Malini made her acting debut back in 1963 with a Tamil-language film titled Idhu Sathiyam. Her first film as a main lead was Sapno Ka Saudgar released in 1968. In 1980, she got married to Dharmendra at the peak of her career. She rose to fame from her films Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, and more. In 2000, the veteran actress was honoured with Padma Shri and later in 2012, she received an Honorary Doctorate for her contributions to Indian cinema. Currently, she is also serving as a Lok Sabha .