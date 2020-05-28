Hema Malini Tweets Clarification After Backlash Over Atta And Bread Maker Ad

A water purifier brand endorsed by Hema Malini faced backlash in the recent past for an Atta and Bread maker ad commercial that surfaced online on their social media handles. Recently, Hema Malini issued an apology letter regarding the same. The actor also mentioned that she respects people from all sections of society.

Hema Malini issued an apology on May 27 and took Twitter to address the backlash and said that the commercial does not resonate with her values. She further informed that the Chairman of the brand has already issued an apology for the mistake and she wishes to put on record that she respects and stands by all sections of the society. Hema Malini also attached the press release issued by the brand chairman, Mahesh Gupta, on her tweet.

Hema Malini's clarification over the backlash

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

The television commercial, posted on the official social media accounts of the company, was called out for discriminating against housemaids. The Atta and Bread maker ad received a lot of backlashes and the disapproval rose to a level that the company had to take down the commercial and also issue a public apology over the same.

Mahesh Gupta, the chairman of the company issued a public apology through the company's Twitter account. He said, "Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the ad". "It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of society - Mahesh Gupta, Chairman," the tweet had read. He also issued a press release on behalf of the company apologising for the ad.

Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society.



Mahesh Gupta, Chairman — Kent RO (@KentROSystems) May 27, 2020

Actor Hema Malini is the BJP MP from Mathura and has been taking several steps to help the migrant labourers amid nationwide lockdown. On May 11, 2020, Hema Malini met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the movement of migrant labourers from that state to Uttar Pradesh.

The Maharashtra Governor assured her that no migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh would face any problem in their movement back to their homes, an official release stated. The Governor told Hema Malini that adequate arrangements, including the provision of food, would be made to send the labourers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh. Hema Malini expressed her gratitude to the Governor for the steps taken for migrant labourers, according to the release.

