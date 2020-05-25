Nitish Bharadwaj Shares How Hema Malini & Roopa Ganguly Couldn't Recognise Him Once

Television's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj rose to fame ever since he starred in B.R. Chopra's iconic mythological show, Mahabharat. However, apart from playing Lord Krishna, Bharadwaj also played several avatars of Lord Vishnu, in yet another B.R.Chopra directorial from 2000, Vishnu Puran. Recently, Bharadwaj got nostalgic in an interview with an online portal as he narrated an instance from back in the days when Hema Malini and Roopa Ganguly were left surprised by one of his looks in Vishnu Puran.

Also Read | Nitish Bharadwaj On Why 'Vishnu Puran' Is Much More Relevant Than Darwinism

Also Read | "Ved Vyas & Not Charles Darwin To Be Credited For 'Theory Of Evolution": Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj reminisces his 'Vishnu Puran' days as he recalls how Hema Malini and Roopa Ganguly were unable to recognise him

The Mahabharat famed Nitish Bharadwaj recently sat down for an interview with an online portal wherein he reminisced the good old 'Vishnu Puran' days and shared a funny instance from the sets of the show. Bharadwaj said that once he was shooting Lord Parshurama's scenes for Vishu Puran and was sitting on the sets of the show in proper avatar. He added saying, Roopa Ganguly had come to Mumbai to visit him and Ravi Chopra and at that time she was pursuing her career in Bengali cinema.

Nitish Bharadwaj revealed how he took Ganguly by surprise after she looked out for him for almost 30 minutes without realising that he was sitting right beside her. The actor also revealed that he deliberately did not speak to her and it was later when she asked Ravi Chopra, Ganguly realised she sitting next to him the entire time.

Also Read | Did You Know Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Was Lead In THIS Malayalam Movie?

Narrating a funny instance with the veteran actor Hema Malini, the Mahabharat actor spilled the beans about the same thing that happened with Hema Malini as well when they travelled on a flight together. He stated that talking to him about the character, Malini wondered how Ravi Chopra managed to find an actor to play Parshuram, resembling his eyes. As Hema Malini seemed to not know that it was Bharadwaj himself who played the role, the actor decided to play along and told her that Raviji had to audition around 50-60 actors for it.

Furthermore, he revealed that it was weeks later that she figured out it was him, so she called him and playfully taunted him for putting her on the spot. However, the epic-drama Vishnu Puran is all set to have a re-run on the small screens. The show will air on Zee TV with its first episode premiering today, i.e. from May 25, 2020.

Also Read | Nitish Bharadwaj Feels Younger Generation More Interested In His Roles Beyond Krishna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.