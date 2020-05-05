World Hand Hygiene Day: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao Raise Awareness For Washing Hands

Hema Malini and Amrita Rao have come together and are trying to raise awareness about hand hygiene amidst coronavirus lockdown. They talked about how it is very essential in order to fight off the spread of COVID-19. Read on to know more about what the two actors have to say:

Hema Malini and Amrita Rao on World Hand Hygiene Day

According to reports, Amrita Rao and Hema Malini spoke about the importance of hygiene in detail. Rao said that hand hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the coronavirus outbreak. She talked about how many people still think that it is a viral disease like cold and flu -- but it is not just that. While people cover their noses and mouths, they are not much sensitive about sanitising their hands.

She further talked about how it is high time every effort is made to spread awareness and educate people and remind them that hand hygiene is very crucial. Hema Malini and Amrita Rao had come together and had united for an initiative by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India. They were present to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, 2020.

Amrita Rao further stated that it is important to make handwashing a daily practice and habit. Washing hands properly with a bar of soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. She then stated that this effort will bring a difference in the lives of several people.

