Remember When Jeetendra Flew Down To Madras With Marriage Proposal For Hema Malini?

Even though Bollywood's famous actor Jeetendra is away from the screen for quite a while now, his contribution to the Hindi cinema still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Jeetendra, who charmed the audience with his impeccable acting and enthusiastic dance moves, once landed up doing something out of the blue in his career. As per reports, one of his incidents has come back to light when the 78-year-old was going to marry Hema Malini. Read details.

When Jeetendra flew to Chennai to marry Hema

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood today. However, there are reports stating that, at one point of time, the former was going to tie the knot with Jeetendra and not Dharmendra in Madras. Three stars were reportedly in love with Hema-Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. But Hema loved her Sholay co-star Dharmendra. However, as per a report, Jeetendra, along with his parents flew down to Chennai (then Madras) in 1974 with a marriage proposal for Hema Malini. Moreover, the Baghban actor's mother had also approved of it.

Also Read | Legend Jeetendra all set to mark his digital debut with daughter Ekta Kapoor's 'Baarish 2'

Reportedly, when Dharmendra was informed about the same, he was panic-stricken. The former went on to call Shobha, who was Jeetendra’s girlfriend back then, and the duo then jetted off to Chennai to stop the so-called wedding, as added by the reports. How Dharmendra convinced Hema Malini to not marry the Himmatwala actor yet remains unknown. And later, Dharmendra married Hema Malini and for the rituals, he also adopted the religion of Islam because he was already married and could not marry another woman, being a Hindu, says the reports.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor death: Nitin Mukesh, Jeetendra convey heartfelt condolences through their sons

Today, Hema Malini and the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor are reportedly doing great, and their pictures on the internet speak volumes of their love. Both the stars are busy venturing out their careers in their own way. When Hema Malini, by an entertainment portal was questioned about the act that took place in 1974, the Dream Girl actor said that she was surprised that she made the right decisions in life and that there were no regrets at all.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Hopeful As Israeli Official Declares Breakthrough In COVID-19 Treatment

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Fumes Over Crowd Outside Liquor Shops, Says 'I Urge The Govt To Stop This'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.