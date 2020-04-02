Suniel Shetty Confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' While Spilling The Beans; Says 'It Is Happening'

Bollywood's popular comedy franchise Hera Pheri has a huge fan base. Recently, when the first instalment of the series clocked 20 years, the lead actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a few stills from the film. Apart from that, recently, Suniel Shetty also gave an insight into the story of Hera Pheri 3 while interacting with a leading news portal.

Hera Pheri 3 is happening?

Interestingly, talking to a leading news portal, actor Suniel Shetty confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is happening and said that he is looking forward to it. Adding further he also said that he knows it will happen. Talking more about the upcoming project, Shetty said that Babu Bhai, Shyam, and Raju (the leading trio of Hera Pheri series) can have a problem at any time of their life irrespective of whatever age it may be. The Darbar actor also praised his co-star, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, while talking about the respect and love they have for each other.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri is a cult classic Bollywood film, released in 2000. The film bagged immense love from the audience. Later after 6 years, the sequel of the film hit the theatres. Fans and the audience have been eagerly waiting ever since the actors and the makers hinted that the project is on the cards.

Reportedly, the film was slated to release in 2019, but due to certain problems in the script, the film did not go on floors. Meanwhile, many reports added that Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise and the team is in no hurry to take it on floors. Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have often elated the audience with their indirect nods about the projects. As no official announcement has been made either by the makers or the actors, the audience and fans have to wait for long.

