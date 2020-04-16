'Hera Pheri' Lockdown Memes Will Leave You In Splits, Check Funniest Ones

With the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown creating an atmosphere of gloom in the nation, turning to classic comedy films and TV shows has proven effective in raising the spirits of the citizens. One of the evergreen comedy films made in Bollywood, Hera Pheri, has been a trendsetter for memes amid the current lockdown situation in the country. Almost all of the dialogues from the Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty starrer film can be invariably turned to hilarious memes relevant during the self-quarantine.

Have a look at some of them:

About the film

At the centre of Hera Pheri are three men -- the gullible Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), con man (Akshay Kumar) and unemployed do-gooder (Suniel Shetty). They find an answer to all their financial problems when they receive a call from a kidnapper but things don't go as planned. The rib-tickling comedy clocked in 20 years in the film industry earlier last month.

