Akshay Kumar Unarguably Plays The Funniest Character In 'Boss'; Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood a s an action star and became quickly known as 'Khiladi' in the Hindi film industry. His avatar as Khiladi was due to him being recognised as a man who did his own stunts and was proficient in the skill of martial arts. He rose to the top in the Hindi film industry and then ventured into various genres as a proficient actor. With well-appreciated acting skills and action skills, his Khiladi movies have got a lot of appreciation. Later he ventured into the comedy genre in 2000, and he is currently raised to be one of the top comedy actors in Bollywood. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. He will be next seen in Good Newwz, which is also a comedy-drama movie. Here are few of his comedy moments from the movie Boss you should watch before seeing Good Newwz.

Read Also| 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

Best comic timing in the movie Boss

In this scene, we can see Akshay Kumar going to the farmers' market to negotiate a deal with the head of the market. But the manager of the market tries to beat him. While ntarguegating, many funny lines come out which had become iconic lines. The fight scene also makes you laugh a lot.

Read Also| Akshay Kumar's Iconic Song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' To Be Recreated In 'Hungama 2'

In this scene, we can see Akshay Kumar jump from truck to truck. After this, they sit for a meeting in a portable lobby on a truck. In the meeting, they discuss a lot of things while doing this he also makes fun of the guy to meet him by making feel like a dog in a subtle way. It also has the running gag of ‘pani nikal na hai’.

Read Also| Akshay Kumar Faces Criticism For 'abusing Lord Ram' In Good Newwz Dialogue, Watch

In the trailer, we can see many running gags which were the best comic timing scenes from the movie. Well, the movie was loved by its fans for the puns and the comic timing of Akshay Kumar. This movie also featured Ronit Roy in a prominent role

Read Also| Akshay Kumar: Here Is A List Of Best Co-stars Khiladi Kumar Has Worked with

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.