Akshay Kumar Comments On Why IVF Was Talked About In Hushed Tones

Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy-drama, Good Newwz, touches upon several taboo topics that are often not discussed openly. The main story of the film revolves around two married couples trying to conceive through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). However, in a twist, the sperm of the two couples get exchanged during the process, leading to comical confusion. Not only does the film star Akshay but it also features talented actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. In an exclusive interview with an entertainment website called Spotboye, Akshay spoke about how his film tackles the subject of IVF and also reveals that a TV Channel censored the word 'sperm', further emphasising how such subjects need to be destigmatized in India.

Akshay Kumar reveals how the word sperm was censored by a TV Channel

In the interview, Akshay Kumar spoke about how people still spoke about topics like IVF in hushed tones. However, his film Good Newwz would go a long way in proving that IVF is indeed a boon. He further talked about how a TV Channel recently beeped out the word 'sperm' in the promo for his film, which Akshay said was rather counterproductive. He added that he was shocked when he learnt of this censorship.

Akshay Kumar stated that if they would do such things, then it defeated the purpose of the entire promo. He added that the entire film was based on the very subject and if one were to beep out the word, sperm, then no one would understand the meaning of the promo. Previously, in another interview, Akshay had stated that Good Newwz was one of the best films that he had done in his entire career.

He revealed that he had seen the final cut of the film. He added that the last 20 minutes of the movie are emotional and the moments touch your heart. He said that he had done around 140 films by now and he considered Good Newwz to be one of his best.

