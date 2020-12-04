Here Are Jaaved Jaaferi Net Worth Details As He Celebrates His Birthday Today

Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the most popular film actors who has carved a niche for himself as a comedian in the Bollywood industry. The actor is also known for his dancing skills and used to be a judge on a popular reality TV dance show, Boogie Woogie. As he celebrates his birthday today, let us take a look at his net worth.

Jaaved Jaaferi net worth

According to a report in Net Worth Roll, the net worth of Jaaved Jaaferi is $ 124 million.

Source of Jaaved Jaaferi's income

Jaaved Jaaferi is known for his work as an actor, voice actor, dancer, comedian and impressionist. He is also a brand ambassador for several products.

Jaaved Jaaferi family

Jaaved Jaaferi is the son of Jagdeep, who is an iconic comedian in Bollywood films. Jaaved has two brothers, Naved Jaffrey and Hussein Jaffry.

Jaaved Jaaferi's movies

Jaaved Jaaferi started his career in the entertainment industry with the 1985 Bollywood film, Meri Jung in which he portrayed the character of Vikram Thakral. The actor went on to do around 60 films in his career.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Where is he now?

Jaaved Jaaferi was previously seen in a Netflix original film, Maska. The film was directed by Neeraj Udhwani and starred Jaaved Jaaferi, Manisha Koirala, Nikita Dutta and debutant Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani. In the movie, Jaaved played the role of Rustom Irani.

Prior to Maska, he was seen in Ayushmann Khurana starrer, Bala, an Amar Kaushik directorial. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaaved Jaaferi portrayed the character of Bachchan Dubey. The film released in the year 2019.

Boogie Woogie

For years, Jaaved Jaaferi was the judge of the Indian dance competition television series that aired from 1996 to 2004. He shared the panel with Jaaved Jaaferi lwho ast appeared on the small screen in the series, The Final Call which released in the year 2019. He portrayed the character of Siddharth Singhaniya in the series.

Future projects for Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi has several projects in his kitty. The actor will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi and Coolie No. 1. While Sooryavanshi is a Rohit Shetty directorial and is scheduled to release soon, the trailer of Coolie No. 1 dropped recently. Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan. The movie is expected to release later in 2020. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police.

Disclaimer: The above information about Jaaved Jaaferi's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.