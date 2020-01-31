Thappad Trailer: Most Riveting Moments In The Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie, Thappad. The actor recently dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film on her social media. Fans are all praise about the gritty plotline and are loving Taapsee's upright character.

The Thappad trailer not only perfectly describes the storyline but also has some powerful moments which speak volumes about the film. With the trailer quickly picking up pace, here are some of the best moments from the Taapsee Pannu starrer which will get you pumped up about the film.

Here are some of the best moments from the trailer

When Ammu refuses to 'move on'

The plot of the film revolves around Taapsee's character Ammu rebelling against her husband who slaps her in the midst of a social gathering. The film gives a strong message against domestic violence. The trailer has Ammu's husband telling her to 'move on' and forget about the slap. But Ammu tells him that when he could not move on from a mere job that he had invested himself in, then how can she move on when she has invested her whole life in him.

When Ammu breaks down about her situation

The trailer has the entire society telling Ammu to compromise on her situation. But she refuses to become the silent sufferer. One of the dialogues has her venting out that when her husband slapped her, she could see all the unfair misgivings of her life clearly. This makes one feel the emotional turmoil of Taapsee's character.

The 'Thappad'

The beginning of the trailer sees Taapsee spending a happy marital life with her husband. She can be seen being the dutiful wife in the scenario. But her whole life comes crashing down when her husband slaps her in the midst of a social gathering in a fit of anger. It paves the way for a bitter reality which many women have to endure.

When Ammu becomes the real victim

The plot of the film sees Ammu filing for a divorce after her husband slaps her. Despite everyone telling her to forget about the incident and move on, she refuses to budge. One of her relatives also says that the real victim after the divorce will be Ammu herself as she will be called a 'divorcee.' This highlights the harsh reality of how divorced women are treated in society.

