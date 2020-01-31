Taapsee Pannu's Hard-hitting Dialogues From 'Thappad' Are Totally Unmissable

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Thappad. The actor recently dropped the film's trailer on her social media. The fans are all praises about it and are loving her upright character. The trailer not only perfectly describes the storyline but it also has an amazing range of dialogues. With the trailer quickly picking up pace, here are some of the best dialogues from it.

Best dialogues from Thappad trailer

The trailer starts with Taapsee narrating a law from the Indian Constitution that narrates the conjugal rights. Taapsee is seen sitting with a lawyer wanting to divorce her husband. It then goes into a flashback showing Taapsee's love story with her husband that seems to be full of love and admiration. However, at a work party, he slaps her when he gets overwhelmed in an argument. That is when she decides to divorce him.

When her lawyer asks her the real reason for the divorce and then concludes that it is just one slap, Tapsee responds, saying that it was just a slap but he does not get to hit her.

Just a slap, par nahi maar sakta.

After the slap, her husband tries to convince her to just move on as stuff like that happens in a relationship. She then explains to him that he has been so invested in his company that he could not move on. Then she adds that if he could not do it, how does he expect her to move on after investing her entire life in him.

Tum ek company me itne invested the, you could not move on. Maine toh apni puri life invest kari hai tumhari saath, kaise kar lun move on?

When her lawyer explains to her that every relationship is flawed but one has to keep it intact, Taapsee reacts to it and says that if they have to try and keep it intact, does that mean that it is already broken?

Jod ke rakhni padi koi cheez toh matlab tooti huyi hai na?

Post her decision of divorcing him and facing numerous repercussions for it, Pannu asks her father if she is doing anything wrong. Her father tells her that one always thinks what they are doing the right thing, but sometimes the result of doing something right is not always happy.

Hum toh hamesha sab sahi soch ke hi karte hai beta, aur kai baar, sahi karne ka result happy nai hota.

In one of the scenes, Taapsee is seen talking about the after-thoughts that followed post that slap. She explains that after that one slap, she could clearly see all the unfair things to which she turned a blind eye and moved on.

Pata hai uss thappad se kya hua? Uss ek thappad se na, mujhe woh sari unfair cheeze saaf saaf dikhne lagg gayi jisko main undekha karke move on karte ja rahi thi.

