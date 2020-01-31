Taapsee Pannu & Vicky Kaushal's Hilarious Banter Over 'Bhoot' Teaser Is Unmissable

Earlier on Friday, January 31, the makers and actors of the much-awaited horror film from Dharma Productions Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released the teaser of the film featuring Uri actor Vicky Kaushal through their social media accounts. Replete with all elements of the genre, the teaser has some hair-raising moments that certainly keeps one at the edge of the seat.

The sensational teaser has garnered the expected responses from viewers within hours of its release as praises have poured in through the comments on the social media update.

Have a look at the Bhoot teaser:

Vicky Kaushal's Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu, however, had been evidently spooked by the teaser to the extent that she posted a hilarious comment on Vicky Kaushal's post. The Pink actor said she would make Vicky sit in a dark room and watch the gooseflesh inducing film all by himself. A fun and adorable banter between the two actors and seemingly great friends followed this comment which had all their fans and followers in splits.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, the film's producer Karan Johar shared a spooky short video with the caption, “The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark@apoorvamehta18.”. The goosebump-inducing video is shot in the setup of an abandoned ship with blinking lights in which the Dharma Productions signature music is heard.

Have a look:

About the film

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

