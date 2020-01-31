Taapsee Pannu's Most Adorable Pics With Sister Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is noted for her performances in movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Pink, and Baby. She has generated quite a fan following in a very short span of time. But while Taapsee Pannu is making her mark in the film industry, her younger sibling, Shagun Pannu is stealing hearts on the internet.

The two are often seen together spending time, either casual hangouts or vacations. They have shared some of the cutest pictures on their social media handles. They also give fans some major sister goals.

Taapsee Pannu's cute pics with Shagun Pannu

A trip to Mauritius and Sunset Boulevard

The two can be seen posing along a beautiful beach. In one of the posts, Shagun has mentioned that she hopes to travel even more often this year. The two look adorable in jumpsuits.

Celebrating Diwali together

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of the two celebrating Diwali together and also with their parents. Taapsee Pannu along with her sister opted for beautiful lehengas and the traditional looks of the two are beautiful. Take a look.

Enjoying dinner together

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu shared a picture of them enjoying the evening at some hotel. The two opted for casual outfits and can be seen wearing some cute t-shirts. The picture showcases the lovely bond between the two. Shagun can be seen hugging her sister.

