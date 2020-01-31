Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Taapsee Pannu's Most Adorable Pics With Sister Shagun Pannu

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu and sister Shagun Pannu are widely popular on social media. Here is a compilation of some of the cutest pictures of the two.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee pannu

Taapsee Pannu is noted for her performances in movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Pink, and Baby. She has generated quite a fan following in a very short span of time. But while Taapsee Pannu is making her mark in the film industry, her younger sibling, Shagun Pannu is stealing hearts on the internet.

The two are often seen together spending time, either casual hangouts or vacations. They have shared some of the cutest pictures on their social media handles. They also give fans some major sister goals. 

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Preparation For 'Shabaash Mithu' 

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu And Her Bollywood BFFs: From Vicky Kaushal To Bhumi Pednekar

Taapsee Pannu's cute pics with Shagun Pannu

A trip to Mauritius and Sunset Boulevard

The two can be seen posing along a beautiful beach. In one of the posts, Shagun has mentioned that she hopes to travel even more often this year. The two look adorable in jumpsuits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Celebrating Diwali together

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of the two celebrating Diwali together and also with their parents. Taapsee Pannu along with her sister opted for beautiful lehengas and the traditional looks of the two are beautiful. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Enjoying dinner together

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu shared a picture of them enjoying the evening at some hotel. The two opted for casual outfits and can be seen wearing some cute t-shirts. The picture showcases the lovely bond between the two. Shagun can be seen hugging her sister.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu) on

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Can Be Your Guru To Style Bright Colours Right This Summer

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Gives A Befitting Reply To A Man Who Asked Her To Talk In Hindi At IFFI

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA