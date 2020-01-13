Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Combined Net Worth Will Shock You: Read

Shahid Kapoor started as being the ‘chocolate boy’ of the industry and is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Shahid has completed almost two decades in this industry and doesn't seem to stop any time soon. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples from the industry. While Shahid Kapoor belongs from a filmy background, Mira Rajput Kapoor belongs from a middle-class, non-filmy background. Here is the net worth of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as estimated from various media sources.

Net Worth of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s net worth is said to be approximately 35 million dollars i.e. Rs. 210 crore. Reportedly, he has a DDA Flat, Skate in South Delhi in his property. This is Shahid’s childhood home, where he lived with his mother and maternal grandparents for 10 years. Also, the star reportedly has one other Apartment at Raj Classic, in Andheri, which is worth almost 3 crores. As per reports, Shahid also has a Sea Facing Duplex Apartment in Juhu worth ₹35 crore, purchased in 2014. This house has 1,000 sq ft garden area and a private swimming pool.

He is also a big fan of cars, bikes, etc. Reportedly, he has a 2010 Black Range Rover Vogue whose current price is over ₹2.3 crores. Reportedly, Ratan Tata, one of the richest businessmen in India handed the car’s key to Shahid. He also has a Custom Made Jaguar XKR-S worth almost ₹2 crores. It was purchased in 2012. A Porsche Cayenne GTS worth of ₹5 crores purchased in 2014 and a Mercedes-Benz S400 worth of ₹3 crores. There is a 2009 Yamaha MT01 bike worth of ₹1 crore. It was purchased during the shooting of the film ‘Kaminey’. And a Harley Davidson Fat Boy bike worth of ₹1.5 crores. He also has an Oyster Perpetual by Rolex worth ₹2 crores. It is also said that he also supported an NGO Swayamsiddh which helps children with special needs another NGO Victory Arts which helps children through dance.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

The net worth of Mira Rajput Kapoor is said to be ₹86 million. Mira is from Delhi and has studied in Lady Sri Ram College. She was studying while she started dating Shahid Kapoor. Later, she spent time as an intern with the United Nations. Today, Mira is the mother of two and is very happy to spend every second with them.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

