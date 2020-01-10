Shahid Kapoor Injured While Shooting Jersey, Gets 13 Stitches; Mira Rajput Enroute Mohali

Shahid Kapoor was injured during filming for his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor was in Chandigarh, shooting for the cricket-based film. He was struck by a ball while he was rehearsing before the shot, reports claim. "Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor," a source informed a news agency.

The actor will not be shooting for the next few days as he has a heavily bruised lower lip. He will resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed, the source added.

A report claimed that his wife Mira Rajput has left for Chandigarh to be by his side and that while the actor is 'fine now', he has still received 13 stitches and is being taken care of by Mira, and the hospital officials.

The film, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, will release in August this year.

