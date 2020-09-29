'Genius' Movie's Shooting Location: Here Is Where The Utkarsh Sharma Starrer Was Shot

The movie Genius, which was released in the year 2018, was helmed by Anil Sharma. It marked the debut of his son, actor Utkarsh Sharma. The movie also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. Here is all you need to know about the shooting location of Genius movie.

Where was Genius movie shot?

The action and thriller movie also boasted of some realistic locations which added as a favourable catalyst in the plotline of the same. The shooting location of Genius primarily took place in Mathura and Vrindavan. The movie was also the first film in Bollywood to be shot at the Lakshwadeep Airport.

Talking about the airport, it is located at Agatti Island. It is a public airport that serves Agatti Island as well as the other islands on Lakshwadeep. Not only is the shooting location of Genius found its crux in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, but earlier some other Bollywood movies were also shot in these places.

Some of these movies include the Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar, the Akshay Kumar, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuupi, and the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl.

Utkarsh Sharma was a child artist in the movie, Gaddar

Talking about the movie, its lead protagonist, Utkarsh was also the child actor in the movie Gaddar: Ek Prem Katha and had portrayed the son of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's characters. The movie also marked the debut of actor Ishita Chauhan. The movie Genius marked the comeback of veteran actor Ayesha Jhulka.

It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Abhimanyu Singh, KK Raina, and Dev Gill in supporting roles. The music of the film was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the background score was composed by Monty Sharma. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had essayed the role of the main antagonist in the movie. The actor had earlier essayed negative roles in movies like Kick and the web series, Sacred Games. The movie's plot revolves around a RAW agent essayed by Utkarsh and his quest to track down the cunning mastermind, MRS played by Nawazuddin.

