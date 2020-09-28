'Where Eagles Dare' Filming Location: Check Out The Picturesque Destinations

Where Eagles Dare is directed by Brian G Hutton, featuring Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, and Mary Ure in the lead roles. The 1986 British action movie is set in the backdrop of World War II and revolves around a team of Allied soldiers, which plans a rescue mission of a US General. As the Germans have captured him in a castle fort, they all plan to enter the place in the Bavarian Alps before they start questioning the general. The team of seven commandos proceeds with Nazi disguises. But amid all of that, the two mysterious killings shake everything up.

Suddenly, their mission comes to a halt when they discover a traitor among themselves. The movie garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Considered as a classic, Where Eagles Dare also received appreciation for its splendid destination. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Where Eagles Dare filming location.

'Where Eagles Dare' filming location

Village railway station

According to IMDb, the filming of Where Eagles Dare took place in different locations of Austria. The shooting happened during the winters and early spring of 1968. In the flick, the team of seven commandos arrives at the village railway station to begin with their rescue mission to Bavarian Alps. This location is Salzach Valley, Austria. It is around 20 miles to the south of Salzburg.

Burg Hohenwerfen Fortress

The mountaintop fortress lies about Werfen. Built in the 11th century, Burg Hohenwerfen Fortress is open to the general public and serves as a museum and falconry centre. Moreover, it has an official page for tourists on different social media platforms with alluring images of the destination.

Feuerkogel Mountain lift

Moreover, people do not need to travel via cable-car to that destination, which was visible in the action movie. Among numerous fake cable-car scenes in Where Eagles Dare is a tramway Feuerkogel Mountain lift. It began operating from 1927 at Ebensee, which is at the southern part of Traunsee in Salzkammergut Mountains.

